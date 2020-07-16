All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

2214 Sunny Cove Dr

2214 Sunny Cove Drive · (984) 225-1951
Location

2214 Sunny Cove Drive, Raleigh, NC 27610

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2214 Sunny Cove Dr · Avail. Sep 14

$1,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1572 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
2214 Sunny Cove Dr Available 09/14/20 Great End Unit Townhome-Located Close to Downtown Raleigh! Available Mid September! - Available September 14th, 2020!

This Charming 3 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom town home is located in the Sunnybrook Estates Subdivision. This great location is just minutes from Downtown Raleigh, Wake Med, shopping and highways. This great end unit has so many amazing features! From the wood flooring on the first floor, to the fully updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, to the nice backyard patio, and the large master suite. This gorgeous open floor plan is something you are sure to love!

Great Features:
*Bonus room at entry
*Wood Flooring on first floor
*Updated Kitchen with Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances
*Large out door patio
*Designated Parking Spaces
*Lawn Care Included
*Large Master Suite

Small and Medium sized dogs allowed with approval and deposit.

This home is offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management.
650+ credit score required and clean rental history required.
Contact Lesley to schedule your tour today at Lesley@acorn-oak.com
Please visit www.acorn-oak.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5404048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 Sunny Cove Dr have any available units?
2214 Sunny Cove Dr has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 Sunny Cove Dr have?
Some of 2214 Sunny Cove Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 Sunny Cove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2214 Sunny Cove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 Sunny Cove Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2214 Sunny Cove Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2214 Sunny Cove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2214 Sunny Cove Dr offers parking.
Does 2214 Sunny Cove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 Sunny Cove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 Sunny Cove Dr have a pool?
No, 2214 Sunny Cove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2214 Sunny Cove Dr have accessible units?
No, 2214 Sunny Cove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 Sunny Cove Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 Sunny Cove Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
