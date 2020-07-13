Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities car charging clubhouse elevator 24hr gym pool pool table hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car wash area cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments guest parking internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal yoga

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Start your journey at The Franklin at Crossroads apartments in Cary, NC. The Franklin brings modern, luxury apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Cary. Located just minutes outside of SW Raleigh, North Carolina, the Franklin at Crossroads Apartments provides easy and convenient road access to great shopping like Crossroads Plaza and major employers like Epic Games, Relias Learning, and Siemens Medical Solutions. The Franklin at Crossroads apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom floor plans are designed to wrap you in elegant sophistication. Our distinct apartment homes feature wide plank flooring, chef-inspired kitchen islands with chic pendant lighting, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy luxury apartments that can accommodate your every need.