Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

The Franklin at Crossroads

6010 Attleboro Dr · (954) 329-0534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6010 Attleboro Dr, Raleigh, NC 27606

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4416 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8123 · Avail. now

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 4413 · Avail. now

$1,496

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

Unit 4313 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,516

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4214 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,591

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1431 sqft

Unit 4126 · Avail. Oct 14

$1,611

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1431 sqft

Unit 4114 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,611

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1431 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Franklin at Crossroads.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
yoga
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Start your journey at The Franklin at Crossroads apartments in Cary, NC. The Franklin brings modern, luxury apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Cary. Located just minutes outside of SW Raleigh, North Carolina, the Franklin at Crossroads Apartments provides easy and convenient road access to great shopping like Crossroads Plaza and major employers like Epic Games, Relias Learning, and Siemens Medical Solutions. The Franklin at Crossroads apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom floor plans are designed to wrap you in elegant sophistication. Our distinct apartment homes feature wide plank flooring, chef-inspired kitchen islands with chic pendant lighting, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy luxury apartments that can accommodate your every need.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 deposit (with approved credit)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information. Garage rental rates range from $85 - $100 per month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Franklin at Crossroads have any available units?
The Franklin at Crossroads has 19 units available starting at $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does The Franklin at Crossroads have?
Some of The Franklin at Crossroads's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Franklin at Crossroads currently offering any rent specials?
The Franklin at Crossroads is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Franklin at Crossroads pet-friendly?
Yes, The Franklin at Crossroads is pet friendly.
Does The Franklin at Crossroads offer parking?
Yes, The Franklin at Crossroads offers parking.
Does The Franklin at Crossroads have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Franklin at Crossroads offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Franklin at Crossroads have a pool?
Yes, The Franklin at Crossroads has a pool.
Does The Franklin at Crossroads have accessible units?
Yes, The Franklin at Crossroads has accessible units.
Does The Franklin at Crossroads have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Franklin at Crossroads has units with dishwashers.
