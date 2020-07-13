All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:41 PM

Northridge Crossings

2901 Calliope Way · (919) 766-2761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2901 Calliope Way, Raleigh, NC 27616

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2820-203 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 6800-102 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 6830-103 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 932 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northridge Crossings.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
air conditioning
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
car wash area
dog park
24hr gym
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
cats allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
conference room
guest suite
hot tub
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
playground
Take A Virtual Tour Today!Looking for a North Raleigh apartment community that’s tucked away, yet close to all the things you love to do? Look no further than Northridge Crossings Apartments in Raleigh, NC. You will fall in love! Tucked away on 39 acres of established, ages-old trees, Northridge Crossings Apartments offers the best of both worlds... A sanctuary of verdant green space with all the conveniences of big city living just moments away. Easy access to major interstates and highways, the nearby Triangle Town Center, dining, banking and schools provide an ideal location. Come see our newly renovated apartments at Northridge Crossings Apartments in North Raleigh.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Outside storage on porch/balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northridge Crossings have any available units?
Northridge Crossings has 5 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Northridge Crossings have?
Some of Northridge Crossings's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northridge Crossings currently offering any rent specials?
Northridge Crossings is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northridge Crossings pet-friendly?
Yes, Northridge Crossings is pet friendly.
Does Northridge Crossings offer parking?
Yes, Northridge Crossings offers parking.
Does Northridge Crossings have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Northridge Crossings offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Northridge Crossings have a pool?
Yes, Northridge Crossings has a pool.
Does Northridge Crossings have accessible units?
Yes, Northridge Crossings has accessible units.
Does Northridge Crossings have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northridge Crossings has units with dishwashers.
