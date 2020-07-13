Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub carpet ice maker microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court car wash area dog park 24hr gym pool e-payments bbq/grill cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system business center clubhouse conference room guest suite hot tub key fob access online portal package receiving playground

Take A Virtual Tour Today!Looking for a North Raleigh apartment community that’s tucked away, yet close to all the things you love to do? Look no further than Northridge Crossings Apartments in Raleigh, NC. You will fall in love! Tucked away on 39 acres of established, ages-old trees, Northridge Crossings Apartments offers the best of both worlds... A sanctuary of verdant green space with all the conveniences of big city living just moments away. Easy access to major interstates and highways, the nearby Triangle Town Center, dining, banking and schools provide an ideal location. Come see our newly renovated apartments at Northridge Crossings Apartments in North Raleigh.