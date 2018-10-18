11712 Dellcain Court

Amenities
Over 3000 sq ft, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in desirable NW Raleigh's Brier Creek Golf course community. Close to airport, RTP, shopping, restaurants! Has 1st floor guest bedroom w/ full bath access. Large master suite w/sitting area, WIC, spa like bathroom. Open concept with soaring 2 story ceilings in foyer, formal living and great room. Double stacked windows w/view of backyard & two story stone stacked fireplace makes this Great Family Room a favorite! Kitchen w/ss appliances, & gas cooktop -wow!