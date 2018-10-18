All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:21 AM

11712 Dellcain Court

11712 Dellcain Court · (919) 771-6162
Location

11712 Dellcain Court, Raleigh, NC 27617
Brier Creek Country Club

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3053 sqft

Amenities

Over 3000 sq ft, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in desirable NW Raleigh's Brier Creek Golf course community. Close to airport, RTP, shopping, restaurants! Has 1st floor guest bedroom w/ full bath access. Large master suite w/sitting area, WIC, spa like bathroom. Open concept with soaring 2 story ceilings in foyer, formal living and great room. Double stacked windows w/view of backyard & two story stone stacked fireplace makes this Great Family Room a favorite! Kitchen w/ss appliances, & gas cooktop -wow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11712 Dellcain Court have any available units?
11712 Dellcain Court has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 11712 Dellcain Court have?
Some of 11712 Dellcain Court's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11712 Dellcain Court currently offering any rent specials?
11712 Dellcain Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11712 Dellcain Court pet-friendly?
No, 11712 Dellcain Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 11712 Dellcain Court offer parking?
Yes, 11712 Dellcain Court does offer parking.
Does 11712 Dellcain Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11712 Dellcain Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11712 Dellcain Court have a pool?
No, 11712 Dellcain Court does not have a pool.
Does 11712 Dellcain Court have accessible units?
No, 11712 Dellcain Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11712 Dellcain Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11712 Dellcain Court does not have units with dishwashers.
