Jones Grant Urban Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse concierge courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator gym pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage guest suite internet access package receiving yoga parking cc payments fire pit smoke-free community

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Discover a style of living designed just for you! Jones Grant surrounds residents with thoughtful design and contemporary finishes. Jones Grant strives to give you choices because we believe your home should be the place that's all about you. Our Raleigh apartment community boast a wide range of floor plans from Studio to One and Two bedrooms ranging from 680 Sq. Feet ... to 1,502 Sq. Feet ... The choices mean you'll be able to find an urban flat that is tailored to your unique tastes and needs. You'll also find an exceptional level of quality and unmatched degree of thoughtfulness poured into the rich details throughout our unique apartment homes.