Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving alarm system cc payments dog grooming area e-payments media room online portal pool table

Ready for luxury living? Your dream home is here at Waterstone at Brier Creek, located in exciting Raleigh, NC. Let our amazing apartment features entice you, from spacious kitchens with tile backsplash and granite countertops to hardwood-style flooring to roomy walk-in closets and beyond! You’ll also love the amenities our community has to offer. Indulge in our gorgeous swimming pool area with cozy poolside lounging, fitness center with cardio and free weights, community clubhouse, pet spa, garage parking and much more. Choose from our six stunning floor plans and prepare to fall in love.



There’s so much do to in the Raleigh area! Locally, golf at The Brier Creek Country Club, paint and sip with friends at Pinot’s Palette, dine at Tasu, catch a movie at Regal Cinemas Brier Creek 14, shop Brier Creek Commons, walk Umstead State Park and more! Downtown Raleigh is 16 miles southeast from our prime location, too. You’ll find the buzz of the city enticing; visit the North Carolina Museum