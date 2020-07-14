Brookside Apartments

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 deposit - Up to one month's rent
Additional: $10 Trash and Pest Control/ Month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 First Pet, Additional $200 Second Pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 One Pet, $25 Two Pets
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking Lot.