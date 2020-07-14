All apartments in Raleigh
Brookside Apartments
Brookside Apartments

1406 Brookside Dr · (919) 373-6865
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
1406 Brookside Dr, Raleigh, NC 27604
Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
online portal
Brookside Apartments brings home the quality and tranquility you're looking for. With its graceful surroundings and spacious designs, Brookside Apartments offers a peaceful, rustic setting anyone would love to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 deposit - Up to one month's rent
Additional: $10 Trash and Pest Control/ Month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 First Pet, Additional $200 Second Pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 One Pet, $25 Two Pets
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brookside Apartments have any available units?
Brookside Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Brookside Apartments have?
Some of Brookside Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brookside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Brookside Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brookside Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Brookside Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Brookside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Brookside Apartments offers parking.
Does Brookside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brookside Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brookside Apartments have a pool?
No, Brookside Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Brookside Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Brookside Apartments has accessible units.
Does Brookside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brookside Apartments has units with dishwashers.
