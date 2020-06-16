1118 Ileagnes Drive

Amenities
Prefer NO PET. NO ROOMATES! Mins. to Downtown Raleigh & NSCU! Renaissance Park! GORGEOUS 4 Beds, 3 FULL baths, loft, 2 car Garage. 1st floor gust suite. Lots of upgrades! Extensive moldings, Hardwood floor throughout main floor, 9 ft ceil. both floors. Owner retreat w/ trey ceiling & glamour bath, large WIC. Open floor plan w/ large family room, gas log, & ceiling fan. Dining room open to kitchen. Granite counter top, Tile back splash, 42" cabs, Breakfast room, Nice Pool,Tennis, Clubhouse! Avail 08/01/20