Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:39 PM

1118 Ileagnes Drive

1118 Ileagnes Rd · (919) 924-4991
Location

1118 Ileagnes Rd, Raleigh, NC 27603

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Prefer NO PET. NO ROOMATES! Mins. to Downtown Raleigh & NSCU! Renaissance Park! GORGEOUS 4 Beds, 3 FULL baths, loft, 2 car Garage. 1st floor gust suite. Lots of upgrades! Extensive moldings, Hardwood floor throughout main floor, 9 ft ceil. both floors. Owner retreat w/ trey ceiling & glamour bath, large WIC. Open floor plan w/ large family room, gas log, & ceiling fan. Dining room open to kitchen. Granite counter top, Tile back splash, 42" cabs, Breakfast room, Nice Pool,Tennis, Clubhouse! Avail 08/01/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Ileagnes Drive have any available units?
1118 Ileagnes Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 Ileagnes Drive have?
Some of 1118 Ileagnes Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Ileagnes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Ileagnes Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Ileagnes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1118 Ileagnes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 1118 Ileagnes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1118 Ileagnes Drive does offer parking.
Does 1118 Ileagnes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 Ileagnes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Ileagnes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1118 Ileagnes Drive has a pool.
Does 1118 Ileagnes Drive have accessible units?
No, 1118 Ileagnes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Ileagnes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 Ileagnes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
