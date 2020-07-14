Laurel Springs

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $175 Surety Bond or one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 for the 1st pet and $200 for the second
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions include Pit Bulls (Bull Terriers or American Staffordshire Terriers), Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Dobermans, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf Hybrids, and Huskies. This applies to full or partial breeds.