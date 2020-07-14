All apartments in Raleigh
Laurel Springs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Laurel Springs

500 Bridle Ridge Ln · (919) 504-5414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 Bridle Ridge Ln, Raleigh, NC 27609

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 531203 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,016

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 933 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 520203 · Avail. now

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

Unit 521304 · Avail. now

$1,203

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

Unit 500202 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1414 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Laurel Springs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
internet cafe
dog park
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only. Contact us today so we can show you your next home! Madison Laurel Springs is conveniently located in the heart of North Raleigh’s Midtown District with easy access to I-540 I-440 and I-40. Shopping, restaurants, event venues, and major employment centers are all minutes away.

Relax in comfort in our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes which boast private patios and balconies, cozy fireplaces, sunrooms, and abundant closet space. Lounge on the sundeck at the pool, get connected in the Cyber Cafe, or have fun with your four-legged family member at the Bark Park. The on-site team is obsessed with providing superior customer service; come experience what peaceful living is all about!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $175 Surety Bond or one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 for the 1st pet and $200 for the second
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions include Pit Bulls (Bull Terriers or American Staffordshire Terriers), Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Dobermans, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Wolf Hybrids, and Huskies. This applies to full or partial breeds.
Parking Details: Open parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Laurel Springs have any available units?
Laurel Springs has 4 units available starting at $1,016 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Laurel Springs have?
Some of Laurel Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Laurel Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Laurel Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Laurel Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Laurel Springs is pet friendly.
Does Laurel Springs offer parking?
Yes, Laurel Springs offers parking.
Does Laurel Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Laurel Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Laurel Springs have a pool?
Yes, Laurel Springs has a pool.
Does Laurel Springs have accessible units?
No, Laurel Springs does not have accessible units.
Does Laurel Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Laurel Springs has units with dishwashers.
