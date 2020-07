Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar internet cafe shuffle board trash valet

Savor the moment. Live like you mean it. Make your home in one of Raleigh's most pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods and embrace the best of city living. Unique and inviting, our upscale community has it all: spectacular apartment homes and innovative amenities, all in the perfect location. Strolling is a way of life here, and you'll find an exceptional variety of restaurants, shops, parks, and entertainment venues nearby. Discover unparalleled luxury and cultivate your ideal lifestyle.