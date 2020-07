Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet fireplace ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments internet access online portal package receiving

Picture yourself surrounded by luxury and resort-inspired amenities in the heart of Crabtree Valley Mall, minutes from downtown Raleigh and within walking distance of restaurants, parks, and groceries. This lifestyle is waiting for you at Mariners Crossing.



Our unique community pampers you with a resort-like atmosphere that is just steps from city amenities. Settle into a lounge chair for a day in the sun next to our sparkling outdoor pool or get in your workout at any time of the day or night at our 24-hour fitness center.