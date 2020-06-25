All apartments in Durham
Find more places like 1107 Chalmers Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Durham, NC
/
1107 Chalmers Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1107 Chalmers Street

1107 Chalmers Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Durham
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1107 Chalmers Street, Durham, NC 27707

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1107 Chalmers Street -

(RLNE3929193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Chalmers Street have any available units?
1107 Chalmers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Durham, NC.
Is 1107 Chalmers Street currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Chalmers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Chalmers Street pet-friendly?
No, 1107 Chalmers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 1107 Chalmers Street offer parking?
No, 1107 Chalmers Street does not offer parking.
Does 1107 Chalmers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 Chalmers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Chalmers Street have a pool?
No, 1107 Chalmers Street does not have a pool.
Does 1107 Chalmers Street have accessible units?
No, 1107 Chalmers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Chalmers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 Chalmers Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 Chalmers Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 Chalmers Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Reserve
1000 Lydias Way
Durham, NC 27713
The Flats at 55Twelve
5512 Sunlight Dr
Durham, NC 27707
Amber Oaks
3501 Century Oaks Dr
Durham, NC 27713
Haven at Research Triangle Park
3001 New Haven Dr
Durham, NC 27703
Solis Brightleaf
1005 West Main Street
Durham, NC 27701
Liberty Warehouse
530 Foster St
Durham, NC 27701
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street
Durham, NC 27701
Aven
3207 Stones Throw Ln
Durham, NC 27713

Similar Pages

Durham 1 BedroomsDurham 2 Bedrooms
Durham Apartments with ParkingDurham Pet Friendly Places
Durham Studio ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NC
Chapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hope ValleyDowntown Durham
Northeast DurhamWoodcroft
Downing CreekOld West Durham

Apartments Near Colleges

Duke UniversityDurham Technical Community College
Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State University