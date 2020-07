Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge internet cafe dog park playground pool bbq/grill internet access parking 24hr gym cats allowed cc payments courtyard e-payments hot tub online portal package receiving volleyball court

Welcome to Woodlake Reserve, a residential community featuring one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Durham, NC. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within minutes to shopping, dining, and entertainment options. The close proximity to Duke University and access to beautiful wooded landscapes creates a feeling of adventure with convenience and practicality. To top it off, pets are always welcome! We welcome dogs and cats of all breeds, ages, and sizes! Take a stroll through our pet-friendly areas and indulge in modern sophistication and tranquility with your favorite companion. Engage in a healthy balance of excitement, adventure, professionalism, and comfort. Come explore the best apartments in Durham, NC 27713 today and make Woodlake Reserve your new home!