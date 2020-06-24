All apartments in Charlotte
4750 Tanglebriar Drive
4750 Tanglebriar Drive

4750 Tanglebriar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4750 Tanglebriar Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westchester

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4750 Tanglebriar Drive have any available units?
4750 Tanglebriar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4750 Tanglebriar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4750 Tanglebriar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4750 Tanglebriar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4750 Tanglebriar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4750 Tanglebriar Drive offer parking?
No, 4750 Tanglebriar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4750 Tanglebriar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4750 Tanglebriar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4750 Tanglebriar Drive have a pool?
No, 4750 Tanglebriar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4750 Tanglebriar Drive have accessible units?
No, 4750 Tanglebriar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4750 Tanglebriar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4750 Tanglebriar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4750 Tanglebriar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4750 Tanglebriar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
