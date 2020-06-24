All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 24 2020 at 11:47 PM

930 BINNEY STREET

930 Binney Street · No Longer Available
Location

930 Binney Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Don't miss out on this "Canton Cutie"! Located on a a quaint tree lined street but close to ALL THINGS CANTON! Updates throughout. Fresh paint. Loads of natural light. Great courtyard just waitign for your touches! AVAILABLE APRIL 1 Pets case by case TENANT OCCUPIED. 24 HOUR NOTICE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 BINNEY STREET have any available units?
930 BINNEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 930 BINNEY STREET have?
Some of 930 BINNEY STREET's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 BINNEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
930 BINNEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 BINNEY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 BINNEY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 930 BINNEY STREET offer parking?
No, 930 BINNEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 930 BINNEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 BINNEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 BINNEY STREET have a pool?
No, 930 BINNEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 930 BINNEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 930 BINNEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 930 BINNEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 BINNEY STREET has units with dishwashers.
