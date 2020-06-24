930 BINNEY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Don't miss out on this "Canton Cutie"! Located on a a quaint tree lined street but close to ALL THINGS CANTON! Updates throughout. Fresh paint. Loads of natural light. Great courtyard just waitign for your touches! AVAILABLE APRIL 1 Pets case by case TENANT OCCUPIED. 24 HOUR NOTICE