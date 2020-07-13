All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2601 Garrison Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2601 Garrison Blvd
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

2601 Garrison Blvd

2601 Garrison Blvd · (410) 709-3063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2601 Garrison Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21216
Garwyn Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2609-101 · Avail. now

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2601 Garrison Blvd.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This 36-unit property in the Garwyn Oaks neighborhood of Baltimore features On-Site Laundry and Parking. Apartments include Dishwasher, Hardwood Floors, Porch, and Window AC. Walking distance to Lucky Grocery Store, Sun's Carryout, and Stop One Grocery Store. Easily accessible via 091 Sinai Hospital Bus Line. Pets are welcome! Call us today for a showing.
Nearby Pangea Apartments

Pangea Oaks Apartments
Windsor Apartments
Artaban Townhomes

/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/

/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/

/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Pets under 40 lbs are welcome. Please note that there are restrictions of certain dog breeds & monthly pet fees will apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Garrison Blvd have any available units?
2601 Garrison Blvd has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 Garrison Blvd have?
Some of 2601 Garrison Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Garrison Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Garrison Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Garrison Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2601 Garrison Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2601 Garrison Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2601 Garrison Blvd offers parking.
Does 2601 Garrison Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Garrison Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Garrison Blvd have a pool?
No, 2601 Garrison Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Garrison Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2601 Garrison Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Garrison Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 Garrison Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2601 Garrison Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity