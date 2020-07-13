2601 Garrison Blvd

Amenities
This 36-unit property in the Garwyn Oaks neighborhood of Baltimore features On-Site Laundry and Parking. Apartments include Dishwasher, Hardwood Floors, Porch, and Window AC. Walking distance to Lucky Grocery Store, Sun's Carryout, and Stop One Grocery Store. Easily accessible via 091 Sinai Hospital Bus Line. Pets are welcome! Call us today for a showing.
