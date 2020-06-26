All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 827 POWERS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
827 POWERS STREET
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

827 POWERS STREET

827 Powers Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Hampden
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

827 Powers Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 POWERS STREET have any available units?
827 POWERS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 827 POWERS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
827 POWERS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 POWERS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 827 POWERS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 827 POWERS STREET offer parking?
No, 827 POWERS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 827 POWERS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 POWERS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 POWERS STREET have a pool?
No, 827 POWERS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 827 POWERS STREET have accessible units?
No, 827 POWERS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 827 POWERS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 POWERS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 827 POWERS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 827 POWERS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland