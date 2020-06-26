Rent Calculator
827 POWERS STREET
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM
827 POWERS STREET
827 Powers Street
No Longer Available
Location
827 Powers Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 827 POWERS STREET have any available units?
827 POWERS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 827 POWERS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
827 POWERS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 POWERS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 827 POWERS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 827 POWERS STREET offer parking?
No, 827 POWERS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 827 POWERS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 POWERS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 POWERS STREET have a pool?
No, 827 POWERS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 827 POWERS STREET have accessible units?
No, 827 POWERS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 827 POWERS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 POWERS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 827 POWERS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 827 POWERS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
