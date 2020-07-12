/
/
/
hampden
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:12 PM
768 Apartments for rent in Hampden, Baltimore, MD
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
4 Units Available
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,594
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,654
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
832 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fox Building in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3533 Falls Rd
3533 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2231 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom duplex in Hampden boasts hardwood floors and luxury finishes throughout.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1005 W. 38th St
1005 West 38th Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
894 sqft
1005 W. 38th St Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous Hampden 2bd/1ba rowhome w/ W/D !.. Available 8/15! - Gorgeous 2bd/1ba rowhome located in the heart of Hampden. Hardwood floors throughout. W/D in home. Dishwasher. Beautiful paved patio in rear exterior.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1102 W 40th St
1102 West 40th Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1592 sqft
Updated and gorgeous. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome is in the heart of Hampden. Check out all of the modern finishes that make this house a home.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3110 CRITTENTON
3110 Crittenton Place, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
856 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3110 CRITTENTON in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3640 Paine st
3640 Paine Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
Amazing newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment less than 1 block from the Avenue. Amazing location in Hampden, very quiet and private 2nd floor apartment located above an art gallery.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3623 FALLS ROAD
3623 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1710 sqft
Excellent Opportunity - Falls Office with fantastic visibility now available! Previously used a medical office and set up that way, but can easily be reconfigured to meet your needs. 4 CAR PARKING IN REAR with disability access.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3147 Tilden Dr.
3147 Tilden Drive, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
600 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath on Dead End Street. Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Full Unfinished Basement, Washer & Dryer. Front & Back Porch. No Grass In Back, Only Concrete. Within Walking Distance To 2 Parks!
1 of 21
Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
3102 CHESTNUT AVENUE
3102 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1324 sqft
TWO OPEN HOUSES THIS WEEK: Thu, Mar 5 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Sun, Mar 8 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM. Gorgeous rental centrally located in Hampden. Large bedrooms with closets to match, gleaming hardwood flooring throughout and gourmet kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
827 POWERS STREET
827 Powers Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1204 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 827 POWERS STREET in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
825 West 34th Street
825 West 34th Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1610 sqft
wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bath house in Hampden. Fully renovated a few years ago. 2 bedrooms on 2nd floor, 1 in basement. Large deck, gas grill hookup, lots of closets, parking in the back. Full height basement. A must see.
Results within 1 mile of Hampden
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
17 Units Available
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
775 sqft
Catch the energy of Charles Village in this building located at 3100 St. Paul Street. Its location is convenient to the southern portion of the JHU campus and nearby Union Memorial Hospital.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
5 Units Available
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$711
314 sqft
1 Bedroom
$958
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Campus Square ' Johns Hopkins ApartmentsLocated just steps from the Homewood Campus of Johns Hopkins University, Campus Square offers Johns Hopkins apartments just steps from the Homewood Campus.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
10 Units Available
Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
492 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
717 sqft
Hampden Apartments ' Falls CourtConveniently located a few blocks from the 36th Street main shopping thoroughfare and I-83, yet neatly tucked off the beaten path.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
4 Units Available
Guilford Manor
2 West University Parkway, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
714 sqft
Guilford Manor Apartments is conveniently located at the intersection of North Charles Street and West University Parkway. Guilford Manor Apartments is blocks away from Union Memorial Hospital Center.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
700 sqft
Looking for the convenience of the city but tired of the hustle? Roland Ridge Apartment Homes is Baltimore City’s best kept secret, being just minutes from downtown and only a half-mile from the Light Rail’s Coldspring Station, as well as I-83.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
13 Units Available
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$850
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Wyman Park Apartments' 3925 Beech Avenue location is perfect for access to the northern part of the JHU Homewood Campus. Studio, and 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments are available. This building has high-speed wireless access.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Broadview
105 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$980
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1272 sqft
Close to West University Parkway and the Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Units include stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community features pool table, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
8 Units Available
Carolina
108 West University Parkway, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
A short walk to the JHU Homewood campus, this building is at 108-114 West University Parkway.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
16 Units Available
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,121
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,312
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to a Gold Star Award Winning Community! You will love this luxury high-rise that is just a short walk from Johns Hopkins University, the Baltimore Museum of Art and the Rotunda shopping center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
3 Units Available
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$936
282 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Charles Village Apartments ' Jefferson HouseJefferson House features studio and one bedroom apartment homes with heat and water included in the rent.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
863 sqft
This stately brick colonial building is located at 909 West University Parkway, within walking distance of JHU and Loyola. Apartments range from studio to 3BR units. This is a cat and dog-friendly facility.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
2 Units Available
Clipper Mill
2002 Clipper Park Road, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,585
1039 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clipper Mill in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,275
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1175 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Walk to John Hopkins, Union Memorial Hospital and Loyola. Upgraded units feature hardwoods, walk-in closets, expansive windows with great city views. Enjoy pool, community garden, fitness center, clubhouse.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDParkville, MDArbutus, MDLansdowne, MDLochearn, MDMays Chapel, MDCarney, MD