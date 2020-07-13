Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub fireplace oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park doorman elevator 24hr gym parking bike storage garage media room package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging coffee bar internet access lobby pool table

Symphony Center Apartments is located at 1020 Park Ave Baltimore, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Symphony Center Apartments offers 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1150 to 2800 sq.ft. Amenities include Availability 24 Hours, Bike Racks, Business Center, Cable Ready, Carpeting and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 21201 ZIP code.