Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Symphony Center

1020 Park Ave · (833) 876-7591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1020 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mid-Town Belvedere

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0203 · Avail. now

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Unit 0601 · Avail. now

$2,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1267 sqft

Unit 0708 · Avail. now

$2,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1273 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Symphony Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car charging
coffee bar
internet access
lobby
pool table
Symphony Center Apartments is located at 1020 Park Ave Baltimore, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Symphony Center Apartments offers 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1150 to 2800 sq.ft. Amenities include Availability 24 Hours, Bike Racks, Business Center, Cable Ready, Carpeting and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 21201 ZIP code.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Symphony Center have any available units?
Symphony Center has 14 units available starting at $2,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Symphony Center have?
Some of Symphony Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Symphony Center currently offering any rent specials?
Symphony Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Symphony Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Symphony Center is pet friendly.
Does Symphony Center offer parking?
Yes, Symphony Center offers parking.
Does Symphony Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Symphony Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Symphony Center have a pool?
No, Symphony Center does not have a pool.
Does Symphony Center have accessible units?
No, Symphony Center does not have accessible units.
Does Symphony Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Symphony Center has units with dishwashers.
