Amenities
Symphony Center Apartments is located at 1020 Park Ave Baltimore, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Symphony Center Apartments offers 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1150 to 2800 sq.ft. Amenities include Availability 24 Hours, Bike Racks, Business Center, Cable Ready, Carpeting and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 21201 ZIP code.