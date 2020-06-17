814 S CONKLING ST

814 South Conkling Street, Baltimore, MD 21224 Canton
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic Rowhome in the heart of Brewers Hill/Canton with a PARKING PAD. Steps away from the shops and dining at Canton Crossing! Jacuzzi tub in private master bath. Updated Kitchen, Windows, and Fresh Paint. Private Patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
