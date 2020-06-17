All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 26 2020 at 4:27 PM

814 S CONKLING ST

814 South Conkling Street · No Longer Available
Location

814 South Conkling Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic Rowhome in the heart of Brewers Hill/Canton with a PARKING PAD. Steps away from the shops and dining at Canton Crossing! Jacuzzi tub in private master bath. Updated Kitchen, Windows, and Fresh Paint. Private Patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 S CONKLING ST have any available units?
814 S CONKLING ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 814 S CONKLING ST currently offering any rent specials?
814 S CONKLING ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 S CONKLING ST pet-friendly?
No, 814 S CONKLING ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 814 S CONKLING ST offer parking?
Yes, 814 S CONKLING ST offers parking.
Does 814 S CONKLING ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 S CONKLING ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 S CONKLING ST have a pool?
No, 814 S CONKLING ST does not have a pool.
Does 814 S CONKLING ST have accessible units?
No, 814 S CONKLING ST does not have accessible units.
Does 814 S CONKLING ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 S CONKLING ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 S CONKLING ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 S CONKLING ST does not have units with air conditioning.

