Northwest Townhomes
Northwest Townhomes

2629 W Mosher Street · (319) 220-0274
Location

2629 W Mosher Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Mosher

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1124B · Avail. Aug 18

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1006 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northwest Townhomes.

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Northwest Townhomes is located in Baltimore, MD. Our community offers spacious 2 bedroom townhomes that feature ample closet space, as well as brand new water heaters and furnaces. Our new leasing office is designed to enhance your living experience with the help of our friendly staff.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $500 standard deposit. 1months rent conditional deposit
Move-in Fees: $100 hold fee is included in the deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier/Bull Terrier (aka Pit Bull), Presa Canario, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, all Husky & Malamute breeds, Rottweiler, wolf, or any dog mixed with a restricted breed
Parking Details: Street parking. Other. On and off street parking available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northwest Townhomes have any available units?
Northwest Townhomes has a unit available for $1,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Northwest Townhomes have?
Some of Northwest Townhomes's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northwest Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Northwest Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northwest Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Northwest Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Northwest Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Northwest Townhomes offers parking.
Does Northwest Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Northwest Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Northwest Townhomes have a pool?
No, Northwest Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Northwest Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Northwest Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Northwest Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
No, Northwest Townhomes does not have units with dishwashers.
