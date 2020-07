Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator bathtub microwave Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance package receiving cats allowed

Just minutes from downtown Baltimore, this beautiful apartment community is the perfect place to call home.



Spacious 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens including a gas range/oven, and refrigerator with plenty of countertop and cabinet space. The open floorplan offers flexibility in creating your perfect living area with room to create your perfect dining and living ares.