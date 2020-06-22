All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:50 PM

812 S LINWOOD AVE

812 South Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

812 South Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 S LINWOOD AVE have any available units?
812 S LINWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 S LINWOOD AVE have?
Some of 812 S LINWOOD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 S LINWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
812 S LINWOOD AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 S LINWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 812 S LINWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 812 S LINWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 812 S LINWOOD AVE does offer parking.
Does 812 S LINWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 S LINWOOD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 S LINWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 812 S LINWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 812 S LINWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 812 S LINWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 812 S LINWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 S LINWOOD AVE has units with dishwashers.
