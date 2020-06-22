Rent Calculator
812 S LINWOOD AVE
812 S LINWOOD AVE
812 South Linwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
812 South Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 812 S LINWOOD AVE have any available units?
812 S LINWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 812 S LINWOOD AVE have?
Some of 812 S LINWOOD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 812 S LINWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
812 S LINWOOD AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 S LINWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 812 S LINWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 812 S LINWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 812 S LINWOOD AVE does offer parking.
Does 812 S LINWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 S LINWOOD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 S LINWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 812 S LINWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 812 S LINWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 812 S LINWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 812 S LINWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 S LINWOOD AVE has units with dishwashers.
