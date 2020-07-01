725 S ROSE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Home for Rent!! This open floor plan offers a great space to entertain with a private patio off the dining area with French doors and gourmet kitchen. 2 large bedrooms with separate laundry area on the upper level. Wood floors, granite, recessed lighting, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Rooftop Deck and blocks away from the water and the square! This floor plan is very efficient so come and experience this awesome home. Tenant is responsible for ALL utilities and snow removal. Pets allowed on Case by Case Basis!