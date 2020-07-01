All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:43 AM

725 S ROSE STREET

725 South Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

725 South Rose Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Home for Rent!! This open floor plan offers a great space to entertain with a private patio off the dining area with French doors and gourmet kitchen. 2 large bedrooms with separate laundry area on the upper level. Wood floors, granite, recessed lighting, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Rooftop Deck and blocks away from the water and the square! This floor plan is very efficient so come and experience this awesome home. Tenant is responsible for ALL utilities and snow removal. Pets allowed on Case by Case Basis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 S ROSE STREET have any available units?
725 S ROSE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 S ROSE STREET have?
Some of 725 S ROSE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 S ROSE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
725 S ROSE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 S ROSE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 S ROSE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 725 S ROSE STREET offer parking?
No, 725 S ROSE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 725 S ROSE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 S ROSE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 S ROSE STREET have a pool?
No, 725 S ROSE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 725 S ROSE STREET have accessible units?
No, 725 S ROSE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 725 S ROSE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 S ROSE STREET has units with dishwashers.

