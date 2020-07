Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Hampden Apartments ' Falls CourtConveniently located a few blocks from the 36th Street main shopping thoroughfare and I-83, yet neatly tucked off the beaten path. As a resident of a WPM community, you will experience courteous and capable service as we strive to exceed your expectations every time.Property Address1130 Falls Hill Drive, Baltimore, MD 21211