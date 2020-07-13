All apartments in Baltimore
Renaissance Club
Renaissance Club

1712 Waverly Way · (410) 691-3201
Location

1712 Waverly Way, Baltimore, MD 21239
Loch Raven

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1713-B WW · Avail. Oct 10

$1,163

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1561-C WW · Avail. Sep 3

$1,388

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1703-E WW · Avail. now

$1,446

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1725 ENP · Avail. Aug 15

$1,561

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1606 WW · Avail. Aug 8

$1,561

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1671 ENP · Avail. Aug 15

$1,561

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Renaissance Club.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
cats allowed
e-payments
hot tub
trash valet
Every Renaissance Club apartment features a brand new kitchen with a dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator with ice maker, self-cleaning oven and a built-in microwave. Plush carpeting will cushion your every step. New thermal pane insulated windows and individually controlled energy efficient heating and air conditioning systems will ensure your comfort and save you money on your monthly utility bills. Every apartment home has the convenience of a washer and dryer. All two bedroom apartments feature private entrances. Only steps away from your front door, you and your family can enjoy the sparkling swimming pool and our professionally designed fitness center. If golf is more your game, the Mount Pleasant Golf Course is just around the corner. With a wide variety of one and two bedroom models to choose from, you are sure to find the home of your dreams; One that truly compliments your lifestyle. Come see what makes The Renaissance Club a step ahead of the rest.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $29 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $375 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
Parking Details: Other. On the premises we have parking lot and street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Renaissance Club have any available units?
Renaissance Club has 16 units available starting at $1,163 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Renaissance Club have?
Some of Renaissance Club's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Renaissance Club currently offering any rent specials?
Renaissance Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Renaissance Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Renaissance Club is pet friendly.
Does Renaissance Club offer parking?
Yes, Renaissance Club offers parking.
Does Renaissance Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Renaissance Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Renaissance Club have a pool?
Yes, Renaissance Club has a pool.
Does Renaissance Club have accessible units?
No, Renaissance Club does not have accessible units.
Does Renaissance Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Renaissance Club has units with dishwashers.
