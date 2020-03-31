All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 6018 OLD HARFORD ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
6018 OLD HARFORD ROAD
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

6018 OLD HARFORD ROAD

6018 Old Harford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6018 Old Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21214
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location Location, walk to public transportation, shops restaurants etc. 3 car garage included. Must use Listing Broker's application $45.00 pp. No vouchers at this time. Pets case by case. $250.00 non refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6018 OLD HARFORD ROAD have any available units?
6018 OLD HARFORD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6018 OLD HARFORD ROAD have?
Some of 6018 OLD HARFORD ROAD's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6018 OLD HARFORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6018 OLD HARFORD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6018 OLD HARFORD ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6018 OLD HARFORD ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 6018 OLD HARFORD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6018 OLD HARFORD ROAD offers parking.
Does 6018 OLD HARFORD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6018 OLD HARFORD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6018 OLD HARFORD ROAD have a pool?
No, 6018 OLD HARFORD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6018 OLD HARFORD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6018 OLD HARFORD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6018 OLD HARFORD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6018 OLD HARFORD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland