harford echodale perring parkway
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
526 Apartments for rent in Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway, Baltimore, MD
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$962
764 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
925 sqft
Excellent location next to MTA bus line, Morgan State University and other schools. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and eat-in kitchens. Welcoming courtyard and a pet-friendly community.
Last updated January 3 at 06:49pm
1 Unit Available
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
495 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three spacious floor plans located in a mid-rise elevator building, Wellesley House at The Gardens is located in the Parkville area of Baltimore.
Last updated March 28 at 08:12pm
2 Units Available
Wellington Gate
2421 Wellbridge Dr, Parkville, MD
1 Bedroom
$845
627 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer junior one bedroom, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
2201 Westfield Avenue
2201 Westfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
FREE MONTHS RENT WITH APPROVED APPLICATION..!!!!!! Wait till you see this great end of group townhouse. Large living room with plenty of light. Gleaming hardwood floors. Large dining room for those family dinners.
Results within 1 mile of Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
14 Units Available
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,107
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with ice makers and in-unit laundry. E-payments for resident's convenience. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Close to Mount Pleasant Golf Course. Easy access to Perring Parkway.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
8 Units Available
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1233 sqft
An oasis in the city. Large units with granite counters and hardwood-style floors. Clubhouse, gym, pool. Backing onto Mt Pleasant Park. Explore Lexington Market and Fells Point, or use nearby highways for downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
31 Units Available
Northbrooke Township
1 Solar Cir, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$937
712 sqft
Northbrooke Township Apartments and Townhomes are minutes from Towson University, Morgan State University, Goucher College and Loyola College. Northbrooke Township is close to I-695 and excellent shopping, yet has a nice, rural feel.
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
10 Units Available
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,049
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
630 sqft
Calm, pet-friendly complex adjacent to Idlewylde Park. Boasts playground, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Extra storage and air conditioning in apartments. Minutes away from the Baltimore Beltway.
Last updated June 30 at 09:56am
1 Unit Available
Wentworth Woods
1401 Wentworth Avenue, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath Apt in Parkville Near Parkway Crossing Shopping Center - Great for entertaining: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Parkville, available now. Move in ready.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
15 Units Available
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$839
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
940 sqft
Ideal for commuters with easy access to the Perring Pkwy, local MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, and Northwood Elementary School. Apartments come with full range of kitchen appliances, 24-hr maintenance, on-site laundry and parking.
Last updated March 28 at 08:23pm
3 Units Available
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$940
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
960 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three oversized floor plans, Tall Oaks Apartments at The Gardens is located in the Parkville area of Baltimore. We offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated February 6 at 05:54pm
4 Units Available
Hillendale Gate
6612 Wycombe Way, Parkville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
740 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4711 Pilgrim Rd
4711 Pilgrim Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1304 sqft
Beautifully Renovated New 3BR 2Bath Stand-alone home in East Baltimore - Beautiful new renovated single family house with 3 large bedrooms and 2 full Bath.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1804 Briarcliff Road
1804 Briarcliff Road, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1296 sqft
1804 Briarcliff Road Available 08/20/20 3 Bedroom SFH in Parkville - Well maintained SFH in Parkville boasts mature landscaping and a fully fenced yard with a huge deck that's perfect for entertaining! The main level offers an open living space and
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
97 ASHLAR HILL COURT
97 Ashlar Hill Court, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1035 sqft
Beautiful 2bed 2bath spacious one level condo (no steps!!) in Parkville Baltimore county. Washer/Dryer, Hardwood/Tile Floors, Central Air, move-in ready. Pet case by case, Voucher considered. Credit issue flexible with higher deposit.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4809 Arabia Ave
4809 Arabia Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom House - This 2 story house offers not only plenty of space inside but also a huge patio and backyard space outside. It features a massive master bedroom on the first floor as well as two smaller bedrooms upstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3017 BEVERLY ROAD
3017 Beverly Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1232 sqft
Owner requires applicant have a credit score of 700+. Beautiful Semi-Detached home just off Harford Road, near Herring Run Park. Three big bedrooms on the 2nd floor and an updated bath with tub/shower.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2802 BERWICK AVENUE
2802 Berwick Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Parkville 2 bedroom apartment available for lease August 7, 2020! This spacious, 900 square foot unit includes dining room, living room, kitchen, two large bedrooms and a full bath.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
7839 BIRMINGHAM AVENUE
7839 Birmingham Avenue, Parkville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1136 sqft
3BR/1BA home in Parkville. Nice Front porch. Bay windows. Fresh paint and new carpet. Ready for your finishing touches. PARKING PAD. Rear patio and yard. Large master bedroom. Finished basement.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2824 FLEETWOOD AVENUE
2824 Fleetwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
13 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM & A DEN HOUSE IN A QUIET HOMEOWNER NEIGHBORHOOD,. CLOSE TO MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY, TRANSPORTATION, & SHOPPING . HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT 1ST AND 2ND FLOOR .
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3034 PINEWOOD AVENUE
3034 Pinewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
2328 sqft
Price Reduced. Ready Now! Upper Level Apartment. Comfortable 2 Large Bedroom/1 Full Bath Apartment. (Or 1 Bedroom with Den) Gleaming Hardwood Floors. Kitchen has Microwave, Stove and Refrigerator. Large Backyard with Covered Patio.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2906 GRINDON AVENUE
2906 Grindon Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
816 sqft
Charming Second Floor Unit With Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Bedroom and Enclosed Sun Room. Rent Includes, ADT Security Monitoring With Cameras, Water, Laundry Access, Furnishings.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6204 Marietta Ave
6204 Marietta Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1079 sqft
Available 08/18/20 2 BED/1 BATH W DECK AND PRIVACY FENCED YARD - Property Id: 317667 Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath home driveway and street parking. Property has a large yard with privacy fence and deck.
