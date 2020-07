Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator carpet garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance package receiving cats allowed 24hr laundry e-payments online portal

Winston Apartments is conveniently located on Linworth Avenue off the Alameda on bus lines 33 & 36, less than 10 minutes to I-83, Metro and downtown Baltimore. Our one and two bedroom apartments have large kitchens, and modern designs, offering an enjoyable living experience. Let our professional staff show you why Winston is the affordable choice for Baltimore City living. Please call for an appointment today!