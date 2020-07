Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr concierge dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access valet service accessible elevator garage 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar e-payments hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Located in historical Mt Vernon, Gallery Tower is a short walk to over 35 restaurants & shops on & around Charles Street, the Howards Dog Park, Mount Vernon Square, the Peabody Institute, University of Baltimore, and both the Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland shuttle stops. Make new friends at our engaging socialization opportunities while enjoying our sun lit one-bedroom, dog & cat friendly apartment homes! Visit us virtually to see how we fit into your lifestyle then come for an in-person visit to experience life at Gallery Tower.