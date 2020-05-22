Fairway Ridge

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $500 standard deposit, 1 months rent connditional deposit
Move-in Fees: $100 hold fee is included in the deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier/Bull Terrier (aka Pit Bull), Presa Canario, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, all Husky & Malamute breeds, Rottweiler, wolf, or any dog mixed with a restricted breed
Parking Details: Open parking. Other. Open street parking is free. Reserved parking is $20 monthly. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.