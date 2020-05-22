All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:55 PM

Fairway Ridge

4998 W Forest Park Ave · (833) 238-1300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4998 W Forest Park Ave, Baltimore, MD 21207
West Forest Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 5006A · Avail. Jul 21

$945

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 518 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2579G · Avail. Sep 11

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 2667AG · Avail. Aug 28

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 2634AG · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairway Ridge.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
e-payments
guest parking
Fairway Ridge is located in Baltimore Maryland overlooking Forest Park Golf Course. This apartment and townhome community was built to accommodate the growing needs of any individual or family. With on-site staff and 24-hour emergency maintenance, you can dwell well at Fairway Ridge.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $500 standard deposit, 1 months rent connditional deposit
Move-in Fees: $100 hold fee is included in the deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier/Bull Terrier (aka Pit Bull), Presa Canario, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, all Husky & Malamute breeds, Rottweiler, wolf, or any dog mixed with a restricted breed
Parking Details: Open parking. Other. Open street parking is free. Reserved parking is $20 monthly. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairway Ridge have any available units?
Fairway Ridge has 5 units available starting at $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Fairway Ridge have?
Some of Fairway Ridge's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairway Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Fairway Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairway Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairway Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Fairway Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Fairway Ridge offers parking.
Does Fairway Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fairway Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairway Ridge have a pool?
No, Fairway Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Fairway Ridge have accessible units?
No, Fairway Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Fairway Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairway Ridge has units with dishwashers.
