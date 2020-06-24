6004 Eurith Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors microwave carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Come see this charming cape cod home. The gleaming hardwood floors in the lightly lit living room. The good size dining room for those meals. Nice galley kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, and built in microwave. Off the kitchen is a nice porch that leads to the tree lined back yard. First floor has 2 large bedrooms with new carpet and fresh paint. Also there is a large full bath. Second floor has a bedroom and a possible office or play space. Basement is unfinished with lots of space for storage. Available Now. $1350/ Month + Utilities.