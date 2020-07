Amenities

414 Light Street stands 44 stories above Baltimore's historic Inner Harbor, a beacon of the city's renaissance as a hub of innovation. Developed by Questar Properties with a meticulous attention to detail, 414 Light Street was designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz to reflect the rich history of Baltimore, redefining this storied address as the most desirable residential experience in the Mid-Atlantic region. A stunning architectural achievement of shimmering glass and steel, 414 Light Street intends to elevate the standard of living in Baltimore, introducing resort-inspired amenities and hospitality-influenced service at the water's edge. Units include: studios, one bedroom, two bedroom and top-floor penthouse options.