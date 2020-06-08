All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
4638 HUDSON STREET
Last updated April 30 2020 at 1:44 AM

4638 HUDSON STREET

4638 Hudson St · (410) 902-1100
Location

4638 Hudson St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Graceland Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2112 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
A true showcase of luxury. The 1st level offer a family room perfect for a game night or home office and the flooring was recently replaced with luxury vinyl plank in a stonewashed oak color. The designer kitchen boasts granite counters, SS appliances, white cabinetry, espresso hardwood floor, Baltimore style charming brick accent wall, soaring ceilings, slider to the trex deck all drenched in natural light. 2 master suites w/luxury baths & a 4th floor loft space or 3rd bedroom w/roofdeck. Please note this home is currently occupied and due to COVID-19 can only be viewed via the photos until 6/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4638 HUDSON STREET have any available units?
4638 HUDSON STREET has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4638 HUDSON STREET have?
Some of 4638 HUDSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4638 HUDSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4638 HUDSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4638 HUDSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4638 HUDSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4638 HUDSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4638 HUDSON STREET does offer parking.
Does 4638 HUDSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4638 HUDSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4638 HUDSON STREET have a pool?
No, 4638 HUDSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4638 HUDSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 4638 HUDSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4638 HUDSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4638 HUDSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
