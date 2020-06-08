4638 HUDSON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

A true showcase of luxury. The 1st level offer a family room perfect for a game night or home office and the flooring was recently replaced with luxury vinyl plank in a stonewashed oak color. The designer kitchen boasts granite counters, SS appliances, white cabinetry, espresso hardwood floor, Baltimore style charming brick accent wall, soaring ceilings, slider to the trex deck all drenched in natural light. 2 master suites w/luxury baths & a 4th floor loft space or 3rd bedroom w/roofdeck. Please note this home is currently occupied and due to COVID-19 can only be viewed via the photos until 6/1.