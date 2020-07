Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator carpet fireplace microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance

The Severn, a historic high-rise apartment building that offers spacious apartment homes, is located just minutes away from everything. Dating back to 1894, The Severn is first high-rise apartment building in Baltimore and is still the tallest building overlooking Mt. Vernon Square. The Severn offers spacious 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, large windows and tile baths. During the season you can unwind and relax at the rooftop pool above The Severn's sister community, 611 Park Avenue, merely two blocks away. The Severn has all you could ever want and more!