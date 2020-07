Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub ice maker oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center car charging cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments green community guest parking key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

Everything about The Berkleigh says quality. Where will today take you? Explore the restaurants and retail of surrounding White Marsh, or take a short drive to downtown Baltimore, Towson and Annapolis. Relax at home by the resort-style saltwater pool and cabana grilling area. Find time with neighbors in our resident theater, game room and lounge or shorten your to-do list with our on-site fitness center, bike repair shop and pet spa. At the end of the day, come home to an apartment that suits your lifestyle. Brand new studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments now leasing. Schedule your tour and move in today!