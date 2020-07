Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access valet service dogs allowed cats allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar community garden conference room doorman game room green community guest parking internet cafe lobby media room online portal package receiving

Spinnaker Bay, with newly renovated amenities, is the centerpiece of Harbor East. This new waterfront residence features 315 premium apartment homes designed and appointed with the tremendous care for which Bozzuto is known across the region. At Spinnaker Bay, we've taken the time to perfect the balance of waterside tranquility and city excitement. There's a reason Harbor East has become Baltimore's most sought-after neighborhood. Featuring incredible new stores and restaurants, and just a short walk to Fells Point, the Inner Harbor and the Downtown, Harbor East is the city's new urban center. At Spinnaker Bay, we're bringing our commitment to fine living and exceptional service to popular downtown Baltimore. The result is a residence like no other.