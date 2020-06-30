All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 1 2020

411 N Bend Rd

411 North Bend Road · No Longer Available
Location

411 North Bend Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Westgate

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
In quiet neighborhood. Beautiful large yard in the front.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 N Bend Rd have any available units?
411 N Bend Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 N Bend Rd have?
Some of 411 N Bend Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 N Bend Rd currently offering any rent specials?
411 N Bend Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 N Bend Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 N Bend Rd is pet friendly.
Does 411 N Bend Rd offer parking?
Yes, 411 N Bend Rd offers parking.
Does 411 N Bend Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 N Bend Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 N Bend Rd have a pool?
No, 411 N Bend Rd does not have a pool.
Does 411 N Bend Rd have accessible units?
No, 411 N Bend Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 411 N Bend Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 N Bend Rd has units with dishwashers.

