Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:38 PM
219 Apartments for rent in Westgate, Baltimore, MD
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
6 Units Available
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$875
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
12 Units Available
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
776 sqft
Elegantly landscaped property located near schools. Air-conditioned units feature patio/balcony and kitchen appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Business center, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
5440 frederick avenue - 2
5440 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$949
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
We can fulfil your desire to live in the Catonsville Area. A Bright Studio with Huge Deck & Nature View.
Results within 1 mile of Westgate
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
7 Units Available
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave, Woodlawn, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
896 sqft
Prime location in private Woodlawn neighborhood close to I-70, I-695 and Route 40. Spacious apartments with large, open floor plans. Complex features playground, BBQ/picnic area and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
3 Units Available
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd., Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodington West Apartments are located in the heart of Baltimore City. Our versatile floorplans were built to accommodate your needs. We are proud to offer 1-3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Caral Gardens is a garden-style community offering a residential environment, and excellent customer service. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments as well as 2 bedroom townhomes to fit your growing needs.
Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Cedar Run Apartments
407 Cedar Run Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome Home. We offer studio, one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Shade Tree Trace
408 Shade Tree Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,160
726 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three oversized floor plans, Shade Tree Trace Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
White Oaks
9 Rambling Oaks Way, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,140
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three roomy floor plans, White Oaks Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
429 YALE AVENUE
429 Yale Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1344 sqft
Vouchers are Accepted! This property has three levels of living! The master bedroom has a half a bedroom. A finished basement, separate dining and living room and brand new deck on the rear.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1682 FOREST PARK AVENUE N
1682 N Forest Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1216 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE, SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE WITH DECK OFF KITCHEN LEADING TO YOUR PARKING SPACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. GAS COOKING. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING AND DINING. EASY ACCESS TO I 70 & I695. TENANT PAYS THE WATER BILL. NO PETS.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
6131 UNIT 2 NORTHDALE ROAD
6131 Northdale Rd, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$975
1559 sqft
Available August 25, 2020.1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Catonsville townhouse. Eat in Kitchen, living room. Washer/dryer included. Yard maintenance provided. Will consider your pet cat. No smoking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1105 Walnut Ave Apt 1
1105 Walnut Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Furnished or unfurnished and utilities included No Pets Allowed (RLNE5795294)
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1019 COOKS LANE
1019 Cooks Lane, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1080 sqft
Well maintained home in Westgate. Close to shopping, banking and easy excess to Rt. 695, Rt. 70.
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
754 Wilton Farm Drive
754 Wilton Farm Drive, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1120 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcome home to this lovely, spacious 3 Bedroom 2.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
604 QUEENSGATE ROAD
604 Queensgate Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1057 sqft
Extremely nice updated rowhome ready for move-in. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout main level. Large living room, open concept kitchen and dining room. New carpet throughout upper and lower level. Generously sized bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
6308-1 FREDERICK
6308 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1498 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/19/20. 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on lower level of townhouse. Living room, Dining room, sunroom, finished basement, and garage offers plenty of space!
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
5219 Old Frederick Rd
5219 Old Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1140 sqft
Catonsville Hidden Gem - Charming 3 level brick town home with separate dining room. Freshly painted and move in ready. Partially finished walkout basement and spacious backyard. To apply, go to www.farmerpm.
Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
9 Briarwood Rd
9 Briarwood Road, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1504 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
View this beautifully renovated home located in Catonsville, MD.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4528 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE
4528 Birchwood Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1496 sqft
Come see this beautiful semi-detached townhome in located in Uplands, in Baltimore City, centrally located near all major commuter routes and shopping.
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
119 N SYMINGTON
119 North Symington Avenue, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
PRISTINE AND PERFECT. CLOSE TO UMBC. RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. HARDWOOD FLOORS. GARAGE AND PARKING PAD. SCREENED IN BACK PORCH WITH ELECTRIC. FULL BATH IN BASEMENT. LAWN CARE INCLUDED. APPLY AT LONG AND FOSTER SITE.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5109 Frederick Ave
5109 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1330 sqft
Available July 22, 2020. 3 Bedroom,1 bath townhouse on Frederick Ave. Hardwood floors. Fenced backyard. Full basement with laundry. Pets considered. No smoking.
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
4421 Eldone Road
4421 Eldone Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
****CALL OR TEXT RON!!**** ****443*447*5238**** This is a beautiful three bedroom three level townhouse! First level features a very spacious living area and one large bedroom! Moved to the second level you will find two large bedrooms and a
