Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4015 Duval ave
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM
4015 Duval ave
4015 Duvall Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
4015 Duvall Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Windsor Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Windsor Hills Baltimore - Property Id: 50939
4 Bedroom Semi detached house in Windsor Hill Community quiet neighborhood 2.5 bathrooms
BRHP & MBQ Vouchers can be used after 2 years in program.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/50939
Property Id 50939
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4668585)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4015 Duval ave have any available units?
4015 Duval ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4015 Duval ave have?
Some of 4015 Duval ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4015 Duval ave currently offering any rent specials?
4015 Duval ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 Duval ave pet-friendly?
No, 4015 Duval ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4015 Duval ave offer parking?
No, 4015 Duval ave does not offer parking.
Does 4015 Duval ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4015 Duval ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 Duval ave have a pool?
No, 4015 Duval ave does not have a pool.
Does 4015 Duval ave have accessible units?
No, 4015 Duval ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 Duval ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4015 Duval ave does not have units with dishwashers.
