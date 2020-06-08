All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

4015 Duval ave

4015 Duvall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4015 Duvall Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Windsor Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
carpet
range
oven
Property Amenities
Windsor Hills Baltimore - Property Id: 50939

4 Bedroom Semi detached house in Windsor Hill Community quiet neighborhood 2.5 bathrooms

BRHP & MBQ Vouchers can be used after 2 years in program.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/50939
Property Id 50939

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4668585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 Duval ave have any available units?
4015 Duval ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4015 Duval ave have?
Some of 4015 Duval ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 Duval ave currently offering any rent specials?
4015 Duval ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 Duval ave pet-friendly?
No, 4015 Duval ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4015 Duval ave offer parking?
No, 4015 Duval ave does not offer parking.
Does 4015 Duval ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4015 Duval ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 Duval ave have a pool?
No, 4015 Duval ave does not have a pool.
Does 4015 Duval ave have accessible units?
No, 4015 Duval ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 Duval ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4015 Duval ave does not have units with dishwashers.
