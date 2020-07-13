Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes

Lease Length: 12 months (anything less mandates a $300 premium)
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: Half of first month's rent - full first month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 per cat and $300 per dog
limit:
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 25lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot & garages.