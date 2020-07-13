All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes

201 Middleway Road · (410) 397-7976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 Middleway Road, Baltimore, MD 21220

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit M9400940 · Avail. Oct 23

$2,053

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1831 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit M9470947 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,076

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1960 sqft

Unit M9680968 · Avail. now

$2,164

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
gym
pet friendly
internet access
playground
We offer 3 and 4 Bedroom Townhomes with three finished levels and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space. Some homes also feature a private garage. located in an excellent Middle River location, only minutes to schools and shopping, combined with maintenance free living, make this a great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months (anything less mandates a $300 premium)
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: Half of first month's rent - full first month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 per cat and $300 per dog
limit:
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 25lbs
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 1
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot & garages.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes have any available units?
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes has 3 units available starting at $2,053 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes have?
Some of Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes offers parking.
Does Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes has a pool.
Does Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
