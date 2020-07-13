Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator ceiling fan ice maker oven range Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pool gym pet friendly internet access playground

We offer 3 and 4 Bedroom Townhomes with three finished levels and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space. Some homes also feature a private garage. located in an excellent Middle River location, only minutes to schools and shopping, combined with maintenance free living, make this a great place to call home!