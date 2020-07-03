3724 Gough St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Complete Renovation w/Rooftop Deck in Highlandtown - Property Id: 280699



COMPLETE RENOVATION WITH DESIGNER FINISHES & REAR PATIO w / PRIVACY FENCE & ROOFTOP DECK! Hardwood floors throughout, spacious living room and dining area w/ exposed brick, gourmet island kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & tile backsplash. Upper level Master suite w/ full bath & glass enclosed shower & deck to rooftop, 2nd bedroom w/ hall bath, Above Ground 984 SF. Finished basement w/ family room or 3rd bedroom, full bath & laundry area, approx., 500 SF. Located steps from Patterson Park & convenient to Johns Hopkins, Canton Crossing Shops and much more!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280699

Property Id 280699



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5781973)