Baltimore, MD
3724 Gough St
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

3724 Gough St

3724 Gough Street · No Longer Available
Location

3724 Gough Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Complete Renovation w/Rooftop Deck in Highlandtown - Property Id: 280699

COMPLETE RENOVATION WITH DESIGNER FINISHES & REAR PATIO w / PRIVACY FENCE & ROOFTOP DECK! Hardwood floors throughout, spacious living room and dining area w/ exposed brick, gourmet island kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & tile backsplash. Upper level Master suite w/ full bath & glass enclosed shower & deck to rooftop, 2nd bedroom w/ hall bath, Above Ground 984 SF. Finished basement w/ family room or 3rd bedroom, full bath & laundry area, approx., 500 SF. Located steps from Patterson Park & convenient to Johns Hopkins, Canton Crossing Shops and much more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280699
Property Id 280699

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5781973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 Gough St have any available units?
3724 Gough St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3724 Gough St have?
Some of 3724 Gough St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3724 Gough St currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Gough St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 Gough St pet-friendly?
No, 3724 Gough St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3724 Gough St offer parking?
No, 3724 Gough St does not offer parking.
Does 3724 Gough St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3724 Gough St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 Gough St have a pool?
No, 3724 Gough St does not have a pool.
Does 3724 Gough St have accessible units?
No, 3724 Gough St does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 Gough St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3724 Gough St has units with dishwashers.

