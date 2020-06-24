Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
35 N STREEPER STREET
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:17 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
35 N STREEPER STREET
35 North Streeper Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
35 North Streeper Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 35 N STREEPER STREET have any available units?
35 N STREEPER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 35 N STREEPER STREET have?
Some of 35 N STREEPER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 35 N STREEPER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
35 N STREEPER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 N STREEPER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 35 N STREEPER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 35 N STREEPER STREET offer parking?
No, 35 N STREEPER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 35 N STREEPER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 N STREEPER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 N STREEPER STREET have a pool?
No, 35 N STREEPER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 35 N STREEPER STREET have accessible units?
No, 35 N STREEPER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 35 N STREEPER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 N STREEPER STREET has units with dishwashers.
