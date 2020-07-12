/
patterson park
202 Apartments for rent in Patterson Park, Baltimore, MD
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
19 Units Available
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,509
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,314
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
985 sqft
Located in a walkable community with city views. On-site amenities include a large resident's lounge, yoga classes and a rooftop deck. Beautiful interiors with oak-framed chalkboards, historic architecture and spacious, open floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
149 N STREEPER STREET
149 North Streeper Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1140 sqft
3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS. Renovated with a great rental layout..with Parking! Hardwood floors, custom cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances, full-size laundry and SECURITY SYSTEM PAID FOR BY OWNER! Schedule to view today.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2904 E. Baltimore St.
2904 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1388 sqft
2904 E. Baltimore St. 3BR/2.5BA TH in Patterson Park. - Large fully rehabbed 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bath townhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3237 E BALTIMORE STREET
3237 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1900 sqft
NEWER RENOVATION with GARAGE parking. This house was built with the perfect roommate layout! 3 Bedrooms each with FULL PRIVATE BATHROOMS! Beautiful custom kitchen with center island and all new SS appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
156 N Lakewood Ave
156 North Lakewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2200 sqft
Tremendously spacious light filled EOG townhome within short walk to Patterson Park, Canton and Fells Point. 11 blocks to JHH campus. Fresh paint and brand new carpet. Hardwood Floors on main level.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2600 E Fairmount Avenue
2600 East Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1372 sqft
CALL OR TEXT RON!!! ****443*447**5238**** This is a beautiful two bedroom townhouse just blocks away from Johns Hopkins Hospital first floor features an open floor plan with lovely hardwood floors! Kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinet room,
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
131 N LUZERNE AVENUE
131 North Luzerne Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2066 sqft
This upgraded row home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half baths. Upgraded features include an open floor plan, wood floors, and granite counter tops. Enjoy fresh air outside on the rear deck and paved patio with privacy fence.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1 N POTOMAC STREET
1 North Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
50% Off 1st Months Rent!! Newly Vacant Property! You will Love this Home!! 2 Levels of High-End Finishes with a Great Open Layout.
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
3100 E. Fairmount Avenue
3100 East Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
1650 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! Welcome home! This is a beautifully-renovated 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath end-unit rowhome in the charming Patterson Park neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
19 S CURLEY STREET
19 South Curley Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1124 sqft
NEW PRICE : $1,925* Welcome home to this charming open concept row home located in Patterson Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3026 E PRATT STREET
3026 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1290 sqft
Beautiful park front row home with a wonderful blend of historic charm and modern updates. This home offers two generous rooms upstairs, and a bonus office room with glass doors and a full bath.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
150 N CURLEY STREET
150 North Curley Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1266 sqft
A true, historic Baltimore rowhouse with 21st century amenities in a great neighborhood just blocks from Paterson Park and minutes away from great shops, bars and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3000 E BALTIMORE STREET
3000 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2236 sqft
Stunning end unit just 2 blocks from Patterson Park. Previous renovation done by Building Character, comes with all the bells and whistles.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3031 BALTIMORE STREET E
3031 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1000 sqft
Available NOW! Charming, spacious 1 bedroom condo freshly painted just steps away from Patterson Park, baseball fields, dog park & jogging trails with an easy commute to downtown.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
2700 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
2700 East Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1365 sqft
Perfect 2 bedroom 2.5 bath row home 1 block from Patterson Park. End of group with tons of natural light! Updated kitchen with granite and stainless along with room for a table.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
3105 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE E
3105 East Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1170 sqft
Custom 3BR / 3FB renovation w/ gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tile back-splash & custom cabinets.
Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3238 LEVERTON AVE
3238 Leverton Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated home in downtown Baltimore- ready for move in now. Basement with full bath and laundry, SS appliances, fences backyard - near Patterson Park, 895, Johns Hopkins Med Center and bus routes. Pets considered on case-by-case.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
202 N ROSE STREET
202 North Rose Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1104 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 202 N ROSE STREET in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
207 N ROSE STREET
207 North Rose Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 207 N ROSE STREET in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
29 N. Potomac St.
29 North Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1280 sqft
29 N. Potomac St. Available 09/15/20 3 Bed/ 3 Bath townhouse with Finished Basement, Private Backyard-$1900.00 - This beautiful 3-bedroom 3-bathroom townhouse is a true must see.
Results within 1 mile of Patterson Park
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
14 Units Available
Thames Point
1900 Thames St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
1213 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,114
1350 sqft
Situated in a stunning building dating back to the 1870s, you can expect exposed stone walls and hardwood floors, as well as in-unit laundry and garbage disposal. Gym, online portal and parking as standard.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
25 Units Available
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,703
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,596
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,695
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1359 sqft
Easy access to I-95 and the charming restaurants of Fells Point. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite countertops. Community has gym, private movie theater and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
31 Units Available
The Eden
777 S Eden St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1225 sqft
Stunning location right near the water in Fell's Point. Sleek, luxury design. On-site amenities include yoga, internet cafe, garages and gym. In-unit laundry, updated appliances and larger bedrooms. Coffee bar on-site.
