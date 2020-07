Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground package receiving cats allowed

We offer more of what you're looking for! Handsome brick buildings are home to roomy one and two bedroom designs. Each floor plan boasts numerous features like beautiful hardwood floors, large eat-in kitchen or a separate dining room, exceptional closet space, central air conditioning, individually controlled gas heat, pre-wired for cable TV and much more. Only a few miles from Baltimore and beyond, we are your ideal new home choice.