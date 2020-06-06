3322 Brighton St

Property Highlights -Hardwood Flooring -Large Kitchen with Lots of Cabinets -Fenced in Backyard -Large Finished Basement with Full Bath -Large Bedrooms with Lots of Light -Quiet Block -Close to Public Transit
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
