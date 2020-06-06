All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3322 Brighton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3322 Brighton St
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

3322 Brighton St

3322 Brighton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Rosemont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3322 Brighton Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Rosemont

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Large 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Large Kitchen with Lots of Cabinets
-Fenced in Backyard
-Large Finished Basement with Full Bath
-Large Bedrooms with Lots of Light
-Quiet Block
-Close to Public Transit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5073902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3322 Brighton St have any available units?
3322 Brighton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3322 Brighton St currently offering any rent specials?
3322 Brighton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 Brighton St pet-friendly?
No, 3322 Brighton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3322 Brighton St offer parking?
No, 3322 Brighton St does not offer parking.
Does 3322 Brighton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3322 Brighton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 Brighton St have a pool?
No, 3322 Brighton St does not have a pool.
Does 3322 Brighton St have accessible units?
No, 3322 Brighton St does not have accessible units.
Does 3322 Brighton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3322 Brighton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3322 Brighton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3322 Brighton St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland