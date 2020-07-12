/
499 Apartments for rent in Rosemont, Baltimore, MD
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$855
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
834 sqft
Gwynn Crest offers a desirable serene setting just outside of Gwynn Crest Park in Baltimore City. The community is tucked away from busy roads yet still provides easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment options.
3236 Normount Ave
3236 Normount Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
SOON AVAILABLE - RENT TO BUY! Become a home owner - we work with all credit challenges! Your income is your approval - Steady employment and good background check are required! (RLNE5914120)
1010 Ellicott Driveway
1010 Ellicott Driveway, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
840 sqft
Fresh New 2BED/1BATH home in West Baltimore - Fresh New 2 bedroom & 1 Bath home in West Baltimore. Home features; hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances.
3105 Normount Ave
3105 Normount Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1170 sqft
Please click here to apply You'll love this charming home with recent upgrades. FULL size washer and dryer. PET friendly - under 25 lbs. BRAND NEW carpeting on the upper level and REFINISHED hardwood flooring on the main floor.
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
705 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just minutes away from Lake Ashburton and Hanlon Park, as well as major bus lines, these apartments offer many amenities. Units were recently renovated with access to on-site laundry and a coffee bar.
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
800 sqft
Located just minutes away from Downtown Baltimore and the Inner Harbor, Rosemont Gardens offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent.
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
Welcome to Ashburton Townhomes in the Hanlon-Longwood neighborhood, just northwest of downtown Baltimore.
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1006 sqft
Northwest Townhomes is located in Baltimore, MD. Our community offers spacious 2 bedroom townhomes that feature ample closet space, as well as brand new water heaters and furnaces.
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$775
656 sqft
Suburban Living with the Conveniences of the City - Charming 1 bedroom + den and 2 bedroom apartments feature central air and a well-designed kitchen with appliances including range and refrigerator. The building has a large parking lot.
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
725 sqft
Upscale living near Garrison Blvd and W. Forest Park Ave. Recently remodeled units have air conditioning and hardwood floors. Community offers on-site laundry and convenient tenant parking.
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
Affordable living near the Sandtown-Winchester District. Recently renovated units have air-conditioning, granite counters and hardwood floors. Right next to Hanlon Park, Coppin State University and Mondawmin Mall. Zoo is a mile and a half away.
4015 Edmonson ave
4015 Edmondson Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Private Landlord with FINISHED BASEMENT - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Baths Townhome located in west Baltimore.
508 N Loudon Ave
508 North Loudon Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Remodeled Spacious house minutes from everywhere!! - Property Id: 297589 Freshly remodeled 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house!!! Close to Edmondson Village, Rt. 40 Ingleside Shopping Center. All the amenities nearby.
1607 N Bentalou St
1607 North Bentalou Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
HOME IN COPPIN HEIGHTS AREA - Property Id: 143863 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/143863 Property Id 143863 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5797613)
2159 Chelsea Terrace
2159 Chelsea Terrace, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,197
1464 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE!! Beautifully Maintained Large 3 Bedroom w/ Finished Basement in Fairmount Park (Baltimore)! - ONE MONTH FREE ON 13 MONTH LEASE (take your first month free, take your 6 month free, you pick which month when you need or want
2207 Westwood Ave
2207 Westwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1146 sqft
2BR and Den with 1.5 Baths in Coppin Heights (West Baltimore City) - Beautifully renovated town home in West Baltimore. Close to schools, public transportation, and easy access to downtown. Hardwood laminate floors throughout.
1402 Popular Grove
1402 Poplar Grove Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$600
ROOM FOR RENT - Available room for rent in quiet shared home. For additional information please call Tori 301-237-0399 Tenisha 443-540-1201 (RLNE5806593)
3800 Rokeby Rd
3800 Rokeby Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1160 sqft
SPACIOUS 3BR END OF GROUP TOWNHOME - Property Id: 241509 *Just Listed* This charming, spacious end of group town home is located in heart of the Edmondson community! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a partially finished basement.
320 GWYNN AVENUE
320 Gwynn Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Need a minimum credit score of 600, non smokers only, must have a job and will need previous landlord references. Main Level Apartment. Not entire house. Main Level Unit Has Kitchen, Bath and One Bedroom ($750 per month).
2844 W MULBERRY STREET
2844 West Mulberry Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1170 sqft
Nicely put together 3B/1B with Microwave, Washer/Dryer, Forced Air System, wall to wall carpet and laminate flooring in the Penrose/Fayette St Outreach Community. Nicely covered porch to sit, have a drink and relax.
4 S BERNICE AVENUE
4 South Bernice Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1280 sqft
Spacious, updated 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, deck and front porch, formal living room, formal dining room and beautiful parquet floors. Section 8 vouchers accepted.
3013 Poplar Terrace
3013 Poplar Terrace, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1176 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom located in Ellwood Park area.
504 POPLAR GROVE STREET
504 Poplar Grove Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1644 sqft
Home rehabbed in 2017; Appliances, HVAC, Cabinets, Bathrooms (2 full), paint and carpet.3 bedroom, 2 full bath, fenced in front and rear yard and ready for immediate move in with accepted application and signed lease!
2903 WALBROOK AVENUE
2903 Walbrook Avenue, Baltimore, MD
5 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
Come see this recently renovated 5 bedroom and 2 full bathroom beauty! Interior offers fresh paint, new flooring, with an updated kitchen. Washer and dryer conveniently on main floor. Large basement with an additional entry way.
