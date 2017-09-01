All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3300 LAKE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3300 LAKE AVENUE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

3300 LAKE AVENUE

3300 Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3300 Lake Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming 3 Level Home in the Belair-Edison. 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen w/ appliances including dishwasher. Finished basement w/ full bath and laundry room w/ front load washer & dryer. $1375. Available now! ~ ~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 LAKE AVENUE have any available units?
3300 LAKE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 LAKE AVENUE have?
Some of 3300 LAKE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 LAKE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3300 LAKE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 LAKE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3300 LAKE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3300 LAKE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3300 LAKE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3300 LAKE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 LAKE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 LAKE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3300 LAKE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3300 LAKE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3300 LAKE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 LAKE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 LAKE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Move Cross Country
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland