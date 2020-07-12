/
/
/
glen
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:32 PM
313 Apartments for rent in Glen, Baltimore, MD
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
2 Units Available
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Park Plaza Apartments is located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
6 Units Available
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
750 sqft
Fordleigh Apartments are located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
3 Units Available
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Gardens at Clarks offers the ideal combination of a peaceful setting just two shorts blocks away from the convenience of Reisterstown Road.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$965
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1001 sqft
Located in the upper Park Heights area, the center of Pikesville, our garden style apartment communities are a few blocks away from The Plaza & Suburban Club golf course.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5802 Narcissus Ave Unit 2B
5802 Narcissus Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment on Quiet Block Property Highlights -Spacious Rooms -New Carpet -2 Level Apartment -Quiet Block -Large Backyard for Entertaining -Section 8 Accepted (RLNE5755880)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:11pm
1 Unit Available
Bancroft Court
6420 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1300; Parking: 2 Car ; Monthly rent: $1325.00; IMRID24029
Results within 1 mile of Glen
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
702 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds just minutes from downtown Baltimore. One- and two-bedroom apartments with well-appointed kitchens, large closets and spacious balconies or patios. Property offers on-site fitness and leisure facilities and a 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
17 Units Available
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$951
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location right near downtown and walking distance to shopping, dining and restaurants. Short walk to Metro station. Large apartments with walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
7 Units Available
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool and on-site laundry. Units have air conditioning and well-appointed kitchens complete with dishwasher. Tenants enjoy internet access and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
5 Units Available
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1508 sqft
Cats welcome in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments between Valley Stream and Fallstaff neighborhoods. Near RP Station - White Marsh public transit. Galley-style kitchens, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, playground and parking.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Ingram Manor
7301 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,297
1750 sqft
Ingram Manor Apartments is located at 7301 Park Heights Avenue Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
850 sqft
Recently renovated apartments include a mix of hardwood floors and carpet, and community amenities boast onsite parking as standard. Units come in a choice of 1 or 2 bedrooms. Short walk to Powder Mill Park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
13 Units Available
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1010 sqft
Offering close proximity to schools, downtown, and shopping, this development offers an expansive pool, new windows in each unit, walk-in closets, and ample storage space.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
12 Units Available
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$949
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1150 sqft
Brick-faced residence in tree-lined community near Western Run Park. Apartments range from studio to three-bedroom, and include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. Pets allowed. On-site laundry facilities, as well as communal grills.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,010
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fox Glen Apartments is a smartly styled, up-to-date community, located on several landscaped acres, in a neighborhood with preserved trees and a stream running through.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
Renovated 1 BD Near Pikesville - Located in a great neighborhood. This 1 bedroom apt has full-size appliances in galley kitchen. Central air and heat! Washer and dryer in unit. Elevator in building. Contact us to schedule a visit. (RLNE2200525)
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
675 sqft
Residences not far from the Cylburn Arboretum and Lucille Park. With air-conditioned rooms, fitted kitchens, and carpet, the complex is pet-friendly and features on-site laundry and parking. Wired for cable/phone.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6233 WOODCREST AVENUE
6233 Woodcrest Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1248 sqft
Super cute stone cottage on a corner lot in the heart of the awesome Cheswolde neighborhood! Stone's throw from Pikesville, Upper Park Heights, and Mt.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4505 N. Rogers Ave
4505 North Rogers Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1020 sqft
4505 N. Rogers Ave Available 08/15/20 2 Bedroom EOG Townhome - Woodmere - 2 bedroom EOG townhome with a covered front porch leading to a spacious living room and hardwood floors, as well as an updated kitchen with a separate dining area.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5237 Linden Heights Ave
5237 Linden Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,147
Exceptional 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Rental home in Arlington (Baltimore)! - Clean 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home located in the desirable Arlington neighborhood.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3945 Penhurst ave
3945 Penhurst Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded 2 Bedroom Townhome with washer and dryer - This upgraded Two bedroom townhome features two nice size bedrooms stainless steel appliances, updated flooring, central air, full-size washer and dryer, front yard and backyard in a quiet
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3314 SMITH AVENUE
3314 Smith Avenue, Pikesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1249 sqft
Stunning renovation in the heart of Pikesville just completed, and is ready for you! New kitchen, new master bath, new flooring, new lighting, new paint, and new washer/dryer. Owner added 2 brand new bedrooms and a full bath in the basement.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:11pm
1 Unit Available
2709 Hanson Avenue
2709 Hanson Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 650; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $995.00; IMRID8310
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 01:11pm
1 Unit Available
6111 Berkeley Avenue
6111 Berkeley Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1200; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1450.00; IMRID10788
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDPikesville, MDLochearn, MDMilford Mill, MDRandallstown, MDMays Chapel, MDCatonsville, MD