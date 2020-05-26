All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Location

2680 Dulany St, Baltimore, MD 21223
Mill Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Quiant row home - recently updated single family row home, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, lots of storage space, large kitchen, and large living room, large unfinished basement with lots of potential.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4622826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2680 Dulany St have any available units?
2680 Dulany St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2680 Dulany St currently offering any rent specials?
2680 Dulany St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2680 Dulany St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2680 Dulany St is pet friendly.
Does 2680 Dulany St offer parking?
No, 2680 Dulany St does not offer parking.
Does 2680 Dulany St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2680 Dulany St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2680 Dulany St have a pool?
No, 2680 Dulany St does not have a pool.
Does 2680 Dulany St have accessible units?
No, 2680 Dulany St does not have accessible units.
Does 2680 Dulany St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2680 Dulany St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2680 Dulany St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2680 Dulany St does not have units with air conditioning.
